{{featured_button_text}}
Maye Youngblut

Maye Youngblut

Happy Birthday, Maye!

Maye Youngblut will be celebrating her 90th birthday Dec. 13!

Say hi to Maye by dropping her a note or sending a card.

Maye is the mother of Dan Youngblut, Terri Youngblut-Derflinger and Angie Youngblut.

She is grandmother to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Maye Youngblut at Rosewood Estates, 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., No. 102, Waterloo, IA 50701.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments