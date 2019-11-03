Happy Birthday, Marie!
Marie Hubert Graham is observing her 90th birthday with a family celebration.
She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Beresford, S.D. She was married to Leonard Hubert for 47 years and later married to Arthur Graham for 18 years; both are deceased.
Her family includes eight children, Larry Hubert, Kathy Aswegan (deceased), Steve Hubert, Cheryl Lown, Dan Hubert, Teresa Holmes, Diane Lyons and Lori Van Horn, along with 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
