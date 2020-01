Happy Birthday, Larry Green!

The one in the middle is turning 80.

Please wish Larry a Happy Birthday!

CEDAR FALLS -- Larry L. Green will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Jan. 20, 1940, to Fred and Menerva, and he's been married for 59 3/4 years.

Semi-retired, Larry has been a pork producer, harvest time cart driver, and handy man.

His family includes children, Mike, Jeff, Scott, Jill, along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 6436 Platt Road, Cedar Falls 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0