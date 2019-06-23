{{featured_button_text}}
JoAnn Trost

JoAnn Trost

Happy Birthday, JoAnn Martin Trost!

A picnic will be held Saturday afternoon, June 29, from 3-6 p.m. at 927 Prospect Blvd. to celebrate JoAnn (Joan) Teresa Martin Trost.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joan was a lifetime Waterloo resident from May 2, 1939, until March 3, 2019. Please bring your favorite memories of Joan or even photos / mementos that will bring everyone joy!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments