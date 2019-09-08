Happy Birthday, Jim Jacobs!
ALLISON — Jim Jacobs will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 12:30 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Allison Library Community Room.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was born Sept. 21, 1939. Jim has been a farmer.
No invitations will be sent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.