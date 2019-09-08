{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Jacobs

Jim Jacobs

Happy Birthday, Jim Jacobs!

ALLISON — Jim Jacobs will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 12:30 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Allison Library Community Room.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He was born Sept. 21, 1939. Jim has been a farmer.

No invitations will be sent.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments