Happy Birthday, Jerry Britt!
Jerry Britt will celebrate his 96th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Sept. 21, 1923.
Jerry, retired from John Deere, is a World War II veteran.
His family includes children Ron and Mary Britt of North Carolina and Bill and Betty Britt. He also has two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to Carillon Assisted Living, 3218 Heritage Trade Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587, Attn: Jerry Britt.
