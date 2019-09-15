{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Birthday, Jerry Britt!

Jerry Britt will celebrate his 96th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Sept. 21, 1923.

Jerry, retired from John Deere, is a World War II veteran.

His family includes children Ron and Mary Britt of North Carolina and Bill and Betty Britt. He also has two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to Carillon Assisted Living, 3218 Heritage Trade Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587, Attn: Jerry Britt.

