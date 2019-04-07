{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Knapp

Grace Knapp will celebrate her 95th birthday!!!

An open house is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. April 13 at Shell Rock United Methodist Church, 204 S. Prairie St.

No invitations are being sent.

