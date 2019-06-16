WATERLOO — Gordon Licht, 3702 Memory Lane, Waterloo, will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard.
Come and join in the celebration, but no gifts, please.
Gordon owned several music stores in the Cedar Valley and still occasionally tunes a piano.
He has six children, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
