Happy Birthday, Florence Dittmer!
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Happy Birthday, Florence Dittmer!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Birthday, Florence Dittmer!

Florence will be celebrating her 90th birthday Feb. 14.

Good wishes may be sent to:

1330 S. Pilot Grove Road, Waterloo, IA 50703.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Ramsell
Celebrations

Florence Ramsell

Florence Ramsell will be honored on her 100 birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 9, at Maples Lanes.

Jacobi/50
Celebrations

Jacobi/50

Richard "Dick" and Lola (Boddicker) Jacobi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner over the holidays.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News