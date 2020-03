Happy Birthday, Elner!

CEDAR FALLS — Elner M. Sassaman (Foote) will celebrate her 99th birthday on March 28 with a card shower.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was born on March 28, 1921. She latermarried Ralph Sassaman. He passed away in 1999.

She has five children, 3 are deceased, along with many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at 5101 University Ave., Rm. 137, Cedar Falls 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0