Ed and Sharon Weber

The children of Ed and Sharon Weber are hosting a celebration of their 80th birthdays.

Ed was born Oct. 11, 1939, and Sharon on Dec. 20, 1939.

They will have an open house at the Moose in Washburn from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

All are invited and no invitations are being sent.

They do not want gifts, just hugs from all.

