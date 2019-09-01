Dora Lee (Rhines) Maser is celebrating her 90th birthday with a party Sept. 7, starting at 1 p.m. at 5645 K Ave., Fayette -- follow the balloons.
Hosting the event will be Michelle (Missy) Langdale, PJ Trostel and Carmen Dixo. The band Vinyl Frontier will play from 3 to 7 p.m., with karaoke as well. Please bring dish, lawn chairs and favorite beverage.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cards may be sent to her at 5645 K Ave., Fayette 52142. No invitations will be sent, and she requests no gifts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.