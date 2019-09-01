{{featured_button_text}}
Dora Maser

Dora Lee (Rhines) Maser is celebrating her 90th birthday with a party Sept. 7, starting at 1 p.m. at 5645 K Ave., Fayette -- follow the balloons.

Hosting the event will be Michelle (Missy) Langdale, PJ Trostel and Carmen Dixo. The band Vinyl Frontier will play from 3 to 7 p.m., with karaoke as well. Please bring dish, lawn chairs and favorite beverage.

Cards may be sent to her at 5645 K Ave., Fayette 52142. No invitations will be sent, and she requests no gifts.

