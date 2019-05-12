{{featured_button_text}}
Darryl and Dennis McFarland

Darryl and Dennis McFarland

Darryl and Dennis McFarland will celebrate their 75th birthdays with an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the American Legion, 302 Cedar St., La Porte City.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hosting the event will be their families.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments