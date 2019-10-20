Happy Birthday, Darlene Holmes!
Darlene Holmes will be 90 on Feb. 22, 2020. Due to the possibility of inclement weather, we are celebrating early.
Celebration is 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls, in Bethel Hall.
Hosting the event will be her family.
Please join us to help celebrate her milestone birthday. No gifts, please.
