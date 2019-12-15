{{featured_button_text}}
Fred J. Harris

Happy Birthday, Dad.

We think of you today, and every day, since you have left us.

We love you, miss you, and will always, always treasure the many days that we had with you.

Please continue to look after all of us, and Mom too. We know that you are there!

XOXO

