Happy Birthday, Cecil!

EVANSDALE — Cecil Azbill will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower and an open house hosted by his children and their spouses. The open house will be from 3 to 8 p.m. March 14 at the Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave.

He was born March 15, 1940, in Waterloo to Cecil Sr., and Katherine Louise Azbill. He married Valrea Linhart in 1963, and she passed away in 2001. Betty Getty has been his companion for several years.

Cecil retired from John Deere in 1996. He has also been involved with Evansdale city government for 27 years, either as a member of City Council, park board or water board.

His family includes five children, Mark (Teresa), Randy (Jodi), Beckie (Mike) Haas, Jason (Billie Jo), and Raejean (Josh) Meighan. He also has 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 147 Joy Drive, Evansdale 50707.

No invitations will be sent.

