Happy Birthday, Carol Huck!
Carol Huck turns 85 on April 2.
She was born at home near Readlyn in 1934.
Her children are Kelly and Dan Ackermann, Tim and Sharon Huck, Kim and Mark Miller and Phil Huck, and she also has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Help make her day special by sending birthday greetings to 2049 230th St., Waverly 50677.
Happy Birthday and God’s blessings to you, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma!!! With love from your family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.