Happy Birthday, Carol Huck!

Carol Huck turns 85 on April 2.

She was born at home near Readlyn in 1934.

Her children are Kelly and Dan Ackermann, Tim and Sharon Huck, Kim and Mark Miller and Phil Huck, and she also has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren

Help make her day special by sending birthday greetings to 2049 230th St., Waverly 50677.

Happy Birthday and God’s blessings to you, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma!!! With love from your family.

