Happy Birthday, Billie!
Billie Hildman Gilbert will celebrate her 95th birthday on Oct. 16 with a card shower.
Born to Lewis and Helen Klein on Oct. 16, 1924, she married John L. Hildman on Feb. 4, 1946. He died in August 1975. She married Burton Gilbert in 1976. He died in 2001.
Billie’s family includes 14 kids, Norma Lemker, Lou Hildman (deceased), Helen Wagner, Mary Ann Reinard, Kathy Joblinske, Paula Hildman, Donna Webb, Mark, Tony, Robert “Box,” Troy, Eric Hildman, Kim Luebbers and Dawn Neighbors, and three deceased stepsons, Bob, Ron and David Gilbert.
Cards may be sent to 1119 Kent Circle, Apt. 204, Waterloo 50701.
