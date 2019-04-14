Happy Birthday, Arlin Poock!
Arlin Poock is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.
He was born April 20, 1929, near Klinger.
His family includes his wife, Patricia; children Karla, Claudia and Keith; and six grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 2710 Reed Ave., Readlyn 50668.
