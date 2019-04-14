{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Birthday, Arlin Poock!

Arlin Poock is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

He was born April 20, 1929, near Klinger.

His family includes his wife, Patricia; children Karla, Claudia and Keith; and six grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 2710 Reed Ave., Readlyn 50668.

