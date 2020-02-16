Related to this story

UNI DEAN'S LIST
CEDAR FALLS — Students named to the recent dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa include:

Petersen/50
Charles Peter Petersen and Teresa Ann (Goedken) Petersen celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 7.

CONGRATS!
The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform during the 2020 Iowa Bandmaster's Conference in May in Des Moines.