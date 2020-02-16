Happy Birthday, Anita Russell!
Dave and Peggy (Kuenstling) Van Syoc are observing their 50th anniversary.
CEDAR FALLS — Students named to the recent dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa include:
Charles Peter Petersen and Teresa Ann (Goedken) Petersen celebrated 50 years of marriage on Feb. 7.
Florence Dittmer is turning 90.
Carol Olsson is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.
The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform during the 2020 Iowa Bandmaster's Conference in May in Des Moines.