Happy Birthday, Alberta!

Alberta Kammeyer will be 90 on March 24!

Her family will be hosting an open house on Saturday, March 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Amvets located at 1934 Irving St. to celebrate this milestone.

Presence of family and friends to help her celebrate would be your greatest gift.

