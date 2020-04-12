Happy Anniversary!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weber/50

WATERLOO — Steve and Rosie (Girsch) Weber will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family trip planned at a later date.

They were married April 11, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

They have three daughters: Stacy (Mark) McMahon from Gilbertville, Dana Beebe from Winterset, and Kindra (Cory) Christensen from Raymond. They also have eight grandchildren, Trevor, Myles, Kailey, Kinsey, Kaeler, Ty, Gage, and Alyvia.

Cards can be sent to 4645 S. Raymond Rd., Waterloo, IA 50701.

