Happy Anniversary!
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Happy Anniversary!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weber/50

Mr. and Mrs. Weber

Weber/50

WATERLOO — Steve and Rosie (Girsch) Weber will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family trip planned at a later date.

They were married April 11, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

They have three daughters: Stacy (Mark) McMahon from Gilbertville, Dana Beebe from Winterset, and Kindra (Cory) Christensen from Raymond. They also have eight grandchildren, Trevor, Myles, Kailey, Kinsey, Kaeler, Ty, Gage, and Alyvia.

Cards can be sent to 4645 S. Raymond Rd., Waterloo, IA 50701.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News