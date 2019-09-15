{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Anniversary!

CEDAR FALLS — Dale P. and Susan M. (Schoepske) Blankenship Johnson are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.

They were married Oct. 1, 1994, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Dale retired as a fire alarm/security service technician from Primary Systems. Susan retired as a registered nurse from Waterloo Visiting Nurse Association and previously was at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare for 35 years.

Hosting the event will be their children, Brad and Shelley Wilken of Marion, Melissa Johnson and Nick Johnson, both of Cedar Falls, Jeremy and Nichole Blankenship of Winthrop and Jamie Blankenship (Peter Erickson) of Klamath Fall, Ore. They also have eight grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor, Maddox, Charis, Delcan, Jackson, Lydia and Sitka.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

