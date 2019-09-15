Happy Anniversary!
CEDAR FALLS — Dale P. and Susan M. (Schoepske) Blankenship Johnson are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.
They were married Oct. 1, 1994, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
You have free articles remaining.
Dale retired as a fire alarm/security service technician from Primary Systems. Susan retired as a registered nurse from Waterloo Visiting Nurse Association and previously was at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare for 35 years.
Hosting the event will be their children, Brad and Shelley Wilken of Marion, Melissa Johnson and Nick Johnson, both of Cedar Falls, Jeremy and Nichole Blankenship of Winthrop and Jamie Blankenship (Peter Erickson) of Klamath Fall, Ore. They also have eight grandchildren, Shelby, Taylor, Maddox, Charis, Delcan, Jackson, Lydia and Sitka.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.