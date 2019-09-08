Happy Anniversary, Warren and Violet Bown! 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Mr. and Mrs. Bown Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Public's help sought in finding missing Waterloo teen Jesup man wins $30,000 lottery prize Police ID woman who died when minivan crashed during chase Local 'Ninja Warrior' athletes end their runs, thank community for support Sept. 3, 2019 View All Promotions promotion The Good Life promotion Guide to getting into College - Fall 2017 Print Ads Ad Vault September Promotion 6 hrs ago Capri College 2323 Crossroads Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-2600 Website Restaurant BlackPearl Drink Company Inc. - Ad from 2019-09-06 Sep 6, 2019 Blackpearl Drink Company Inc. 5727 University Ave. Ste. A, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-575-8173 Website Sale 4 QUEENS DAIRY CREAM - Ad from 2019-09-08 6 hrs ago 4 Queens Dairy Cream Po Box 01, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-233-4164 Website Ad Vault 3 month print and digital promotional pa 6 hrs ago Peoples Community Health Clinic 905 FRANKLIN STREET, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-874-3000 Website Ad Vault 168564-1.pdf Sep 1, 2019 Ad Vault . Updated Sep 5, 2019 New Sound Hearing Centers 6425 FLYING CLOUD DRIVE, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 952-828-6978 Website Ad Vault 168892-1.pdf Sep 5, 2019 Ad Vault Spadea Back 6 hrs ago Hy-Vee College Square Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-7535 Website Sale THOMPSON SHOES - Ad from 2019-09-03 Sep 3, 2019 Thompson Shoes 2110 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-1566 Website Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.