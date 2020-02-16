Happy Anniversary, Burton and Edna Dietz!

Edna (Bast) and Burton Dietz were married on Feb. 14, 1960, in Readlyn.

They have been happily married for 60 years!

Their balance between hard work ethic, and knowing how to have fun has kept them very busy.

They have been blessed with five children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Their motto is: Faith, family, friends, farming, food, fun, flowers and family trips kept them on the right track!

If you would like to send them a card to celebrate their address is:

1210 300th St., Nashua, IA 50658

Or give them a call and stop out for coffee and a sweet treat.

A family dinner will be held at a later date.

We love you!

Deb and Mike Ferjak, Rick and Linda Drewelow and family, Al and Vickie Dietz and family, Dan and Annette Dietz and family, Steve and Robyn Dietz and family

