Bill and Kathy Mitchell are observing their 50th wedding anniversary. The celebration will include a family trip to Alaska later this summer.
They were married May 31, 1969, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
They are both retired; Bill was an engineer with John Deere.
