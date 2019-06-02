{{featured_button_text}}
Bill and Kathy Mitchell are observing their 50th wedding anniversary. The celebration will include a family trip to Alaska later this summer.

They were married May 31, 1969, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.

They are both retired; Bill was an engineer with John Deere.

