Happy 99th Birthday!

CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen Murphy Girsch will be celebrating her 99th birthday with a card shower.

She was born April 13, 1921, to Dr. Joseph and Clara Jackman Murphy.

She later married Dr. Wm. J. Girsch on June 19, 1943, in Waterloo.

She was a Elementary Teacher and Homemaker.

Her children are: Dr. Wm. J. Girsch Jr., Michael Girsch, Dr. James Girsch, Dr. Timothy Girsch, Mary Jane Girsch, Martin Girsch, Christopher Girsch, and John Girsch. She also has 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 7511 University Ave., #208, Cedar Falls 50613.

