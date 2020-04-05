Happy 99th Birthday!
CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen Murphy Girsch will be celebrating her 99th birthday with a card shower.
She was born April 13, 1921, to Dr. Joseph and Clara Jackman Murphy.
She later married Dr. Wm. J. Girsch on June 19, 1943, in Waterloo.
She was a Elementary Teacher and Homemaker.
Her children are: Dr. Wm. J. Girsch Jr., Michael Girsch, Dr. James Girsch, Dr. Timothy Girsch, Mary Jane Girsch, Martin Girsch, Christopher Girsch, and John Girsch. She also has 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 7511 University Ave., #208, Cedar Falls 50613.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!