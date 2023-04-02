WATERLOO — Howard Coffin will celebrate his 95th birthday April 9. His large family has a dinner/bowling planned, along with a card shower.

He was born April 9, 1928. He married Verna, who is deceased, and later married Dianne Pearson. Coffin is retired from John Deere.

His children are Dan and Joni Coffin, Debra and Roger Truax , Dave and Cindi Coffin, Denise and Bill Gehrke, Don and Mary Coffin, Doug and Jan Coffin, Darla and Jeff Baud, Dee and Mark McDonald. Dennis Coffin and Dean Coffin are both deceased. His stepchildren are Eric and Lauri Pearson and Jeff and Sara Rausch.

There are 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Howard’s 95 years included years of coaching baseball for Optimist and Catholic schools and leading the Howard Coffin Big Band. He enjoys the time spent with friends bowling, golfing and playing cards.

Friends are encouraged to send cards with any memories of times with Howard. Cards can be sent to 102 Crestview Ave., Waterloo IA 50701.