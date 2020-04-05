× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 90th Birthday!

WATERLOO — Delores Rosalie Cady will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner at a later date.

She was born April 7, 1930, in Waterloo.

She has three sons and one daughter, Jay Hileman, Ben (Marilyn) Hileman, and Lori (John) Schmidt of Waterloo and Dan Hileman (deceased) of Glendale, AZ.

Cards can be sent to: 1225 Englewood Ave., Waterloo 50701.

Happy Birthday, Mom and Grandma! You’re the best!

With All our Love, Your Children and Grandchildren.

Please help us celebrate this special lady by sending her a card or giving her a call.

