Happy 90th Birthday!

FLORIDA — Elwin Purdy, 1948 graduate of East High School, will celebrate his 90th birthday April 23. Please help Elwin enjoy his day. Send birthday cards to him at 8063 John Drive, Brooksville, FL 34601.

Elwin was born to Donald and Thelma Purdy in Waterloo. He married Velma L. Hare in 1950 before moving to Marion, Ind., where he graduated from Marion College.

The couple had four children and has grown to include spouses. They also have 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before Velma’s death. He then married Nina Lighty, and moved to Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Fla., where he still resides. Nina passed away in 2018.

Elwin retired after working 37 years for RCA. His hobbies have included carpentry, camping, and traveling. He lives focused on God, family, and church life. Continuing a legacy from his upbringing that began at Emmanuel Wesleyan Chapel, which was once in Spring Creek Township in Black Hawk County.

