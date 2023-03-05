Billick was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Waterloo. He retired from Rath Packing Co., and Friendship Village. He married Myrtle Ann Korpi. She is now deceased.

He has a daughter, Jill, and son-in-law Mark. Two daughters, Beth and Judy, are now deceased. There are two grandchildren, Rachael and Katie, three great-grandchildren, Makaia, Londyn and Torin, and several special nieces and nephews.