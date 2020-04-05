× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 80th Birthday!

PLAINFIELD — Roger will be celebrating his birthday with a trip to Alaska and a card shower.

Roger L. Keigan was born April 8, 1940, in Webster City. He was the first twin along with his twin brother, Ron.

He was employed at John Deere for 30 years.

His family includes his wife Marilyn, his children, Robin (Mike) Sprague of Waverly, Ryan (Nichole) of La Porte City. Stepchildren, Rex and Karon Fairholm of Jacksonville, FL, Angela and Jon Day of Rockford, Don Fairholm, Dan and Bobbi Fairholm all of Grundy Center. They also have many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

Roger enjoys fishing, golfing, traveling and feeding his wildlife on the farm.

Cards can be sent to: 1198 120th St., Plainfield, 50666.

