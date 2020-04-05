× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 50th Anniversary!’

RAYMOND — Dale and Shelly (Thome) Gronoski will be celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were married April 11, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church, in Gilbertville.

Shelly retired from John Deere Waterloo Works and Dale retired from Progressive Tool and Die after 41 years.

They were blessed to have two children, Dale J. and Kari Gronoski of Cedar Falls, as well as Dave and Dayna Adams of Iowa City. They also have two grandchildren, Aubrey Gronoski and Brianna Swangel.

The couple celebrated with a family trip.

“You’re Still The One—Looks like we’ve made it!” by Shania Twain

