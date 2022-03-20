Happy 45th Birthday in Heaven, DJ Mar 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Dennis "DJ" Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis “DJ” Johnson3-22-77/ 9-12-18We love and miss you everyday.Your family 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Clarence Wagner WATERLOO — Clarence Wagner will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ekho Ridge Club House, 4104 Ekho R…