IN LOVING MEMORY Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ. Mar 21, 2021 Dennis 'DJ' Johnson Dennis DJ Johnson 3/22/77-09/12/18Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ.We love and miss you everyday,Your Family