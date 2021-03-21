 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ.
0 comments
IN LOVING MEMORY

Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ.

Dennis 'DJ' Johnson

Dennis DJ Johnson 3/22/77-09/12/18

Happy 44th Birthday in Heaven, DJ.

We love and miss you everyday,

Your Family

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News