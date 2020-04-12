× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy 100th Birthday!

READLYN — Wilbert Heubner will be celebrating his 100th birthday.

He was born to William and Martha (Meyerhoff) Huebner on April 17, 1920, in Readlyn.

He later married Irene Schroeder on October 26, 1947, in Tripoli.

He proudly served in the Coast Guard and Navy during World War II. He also was a Farmer and a rural letter carrier.

His children are, Dan (Bev) of Grinnell, and Bruce and Rick (Janet) both of Readlyn. He has 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He will be having an open house hosted by his family at a later date.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 207, Readlyn 50668.

