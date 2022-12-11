Happy 100th birthday! Fonda Mae Stitt

CEDAR FALLS -- Fonda Mae Stitt will celebrate her 100th birthday on Dec. 18 at an open house at Grace Fellowship Church, 1760 Williston Ave., in Waterloo. The event, which is being hosted by her family, is from 2 to 4 p.m.

No invitations are being sent, and the honoree requests no gifts.

Cards may be sent to her at 7511 University Ave., Room 109, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Fonda Mae was born in Waterloo on Dec. 18, 1922, the daughter of George and Theresa Burke. She married Clyde Stitt; they later divorced.

She has three children: Sandy Hanson, Steve Stitt and Vicki Clinton. There are 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was employed at Mead Weyerhaeuser Box Factory and was a hostess at Freeman's Cafe.