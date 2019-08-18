IOWA FALLS -- The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation has launched Project: Food and Fellowship, a grant program to aid Iowa-based family readiness coordinators, child and youth program coordinators and military community volunteers in creating and hosting social gatherings for active duty, reservists, veterans, Gold Star families and all military families.
The first recipient of a Project: Food and Fellowship grant was the Korean War Veterans Association of Iowa. As part of a memorial service at the Iowa State Capitol on the 66th anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending the Korean War, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation provided special touches of white rose boutonnieres for the 23 Korean War Veterans present and a memorial wreath.
In addition to the Korean War Veterans event, Project: Food and Fellowship recently provided the pork for 1,000 people attending the national conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of Iowa.
Project: Food and Fellowship provides grants ranging from $250 to $2,500 for the following types of events:
* community recognition of active, reserve, veteran and Gold Star Families during significant days and observances for the United States Armed Forces
* community or unit-based programs that provide unique/special needs to military families-i.e. adopt a family, back to school supplies, children's gifts, etc.
* unit-based holiday or special occasion gatherings coordinated by unit leadership and/or family services coordinators
* community welcome home or send-off events
* military child and youth programs
Military event coordinators can find more information and complete the funding request form at www.iowaselect.com/foundation/food-and-fellowship.
