WATERLOO — Family and friends of Don and Mary Hansen of Waterloo are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this spring.

Donald W. Hansen and Mary V. Atchison were married April 19, 1953, at the First Methodist Church in Independence. Their parents were Henry G. and Iola (Flint) Hansen of Waterloo and Robert H. and Esther (Kirk) Atchison of Independence.

Don is retired from Deere & Co. and Rath Packing Co., and Mary is retired from child care at Kiddie Kollege on Seerley Boulevard in Cedar Falls. They are active members of St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Don served in the Pacific with the Navy during World War II.

Their four sons are Jeff of Cedar Falls; Tom (Barbara) of Clayton, Ind.; Mark (Lisa) of San Jose, Cal.; and Corey (Jean) of Shawnee, Kansas. There are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.