We are pleased to announce that Leonard (Butch) Hammer and Sherry Hammer will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 14, along with the celebration of the 80th birthday for Sherry.

The celebration will be held at Prairie Winds on the third floor in the Western Home Communities at 5313 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a short presentation at 3 p.m.

Their children would be honored to have you come and share in this very special occasion.