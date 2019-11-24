{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Hambly

CEDAR FALLS — Bill and Jane Hambly are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Bill Hambly and Jane Happel were married Nov. 29, 1969, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

Now retired, the couple owned and operated Iowa Radio Service Inc.

Their family includes Ann and Curt Miller of Jesup and Dean and Cindy Hambly of Sumner, as well as six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to them at 914 Bluegrass Circle, Unit 218, Cedar Falls 50613.

