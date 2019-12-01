{{featured_button_text}}

Ham/50

WATERLOO — Craig and Paddy Ham celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner hosted by their children and spouses at the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle.

Craig Ham and Paddy Jones were married Nov. 29, 1969, at Christ Episcopal Church in Waterloo.

Both are retired.

Their children are Chad (Kris) Ham of Hudson and Andrea (Larry) Garrison of Stewartville, Minn. They also have two grandsons, Connor and Caleb Ham.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments