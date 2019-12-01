Ham/50
WATERLOO — Craig and Paddy Ham celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dinner hosted by their children and spouses at the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle.
Craig Ham and Paddy Jones were married Nov. 29, 1969, at Christ Episcopal Church in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Both are retired.
Their children are Chad (Kris) Ham of Hudson and Andrea (Larry) Garrison of Stewartville, Minn. They also have two grandsons, Connor and Caleb Ham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.