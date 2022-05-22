Halvorson/50

WATERLOO — Nick and Kaye Halvorson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house June 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Great Room at the Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church. Hosts are Adam and Tami Halvorson.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Nick Halvorson and Kaye Kuhn were married May 26, 1972, in Waterloo.

Kaye, now retired, was employed as a medical technologist in the Cedar Valley for several years, and as a special needs paraeducator/paraeducator coach for the Waterloo Community Schools for 20 years.

Nick is retired from John Deere Product Engineering Center, where he worked for 41 years. He worked in drafting, materials engineering and standards and designs.

They are the parents of three children: Adam and Tami Halvorson (Carter, Kelsey and Cooper) of Cedar Falls; Jessica and Craig Dennison (Avery and Dera) of Washington, D.C.; and Ellen and Brandon Blount (Emma and Aubrey) of Snellville, Ga.

There are seven grandchildren.

Please drop the couple a card if you can’t make it. The family will be celebrating together this summer with a trip together to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

Cards may be sent to 353 Presley Circle, Waterloo, IA 50701.

