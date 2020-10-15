Halloween activities planned in the Cedar Valley

It will be hard to scare up traditional trick-or-treating activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but parents will find plenty for their little ghouls and goblins to enjoy for Halloween.
WATERLOO
Main Street Waterloo is sponsoring a variety of alternatives, including a coloring contest now through Oct. 31. Participants can pick up a coloring page at the office, 212 E. Fourth St., or at the website, https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. The finished pages will be displayed in the office windows. Winners will be announced at noon Oct. 31.
A Scavenger Hunt will take place Oct. 26-31 in downtown Waterloo. Visit the Main Street Waterloo website for instructions and a list of items to locate.
Downtown businesses will decorate their windows Oct. 26-31 and offer selfie opportunities, and a virtual costume parade is planned Oct. 31. Submit a photo of a child or pet in costume at the website. The parade will be posted at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page. A virtual pumpkin carving/decorating contest is Oct. 31. Submit photos at the website. Voting will take place on the Facebook page from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
The final Waterloo Urban Farmer's Market for the season is from 9 a.m. to noon at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
CEDAR FALLS
Community Main Street and downtown merchants in Cedar Falls have canceled trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.
But the city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate. Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.
WAVERLY
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street program's annual Jack-O-Lantern Night for downtown trick-or-treating has been canceled. A virtual pumpkin carving contest will take place during the last week of October.
However, the City of Waverly has set trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, and requests that participants follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
TRICK-OR-TREATING GUIDELINES
Although the Black Hawk County Health Department has recommended no trick-or-treating this year, they offer these guidelines for parents who plan to take their children trick-or-treating:
- Trick-or-treat only with members of your household
- Social distance appropriately; avoid large groups
- The CDC recommends masks for individuals over the age of 2, including outdoors, when social distancing is not possible, with the nose, mouth and chin covered.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently while out.
- Place individually wrapped “grab-and-go” items at a location that allows for social distancing (such as the end of the driveway).
- Do not hand out items directly to trick or treaters.
- Do not leave out bowls of items or offer the same bowl to multiple people.
- Anyone who is ill, has COVID-19 symptoms or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should not participate.
