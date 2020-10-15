Halloween activities planned in the Cedar Valley

But the city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate. Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.

WAVERLY

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street program's annual Jack-O-Lantern Night for downtown trick-or-treating has been canceled. A virtual pumpkin carving contest will take place during the last week of October.



However, the City of Waverly has set trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, and requests that participants follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

TRICK-OR-TREATING GUIDELINES

Although the Black Hawk County Health Department has recommended no trick-or-treating this year, they offer these guidelines for parents who plan to take their children trick-or-treating: