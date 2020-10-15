 Skip to main content
Halloween activities planned in the Cedar Valley
Experts advise using caution and adapting Halloween activities to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be hard to scare up traditional trick-or-treating activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but parents will find plenty for their little ghouls and goblins to enjoy for Halloween.

WATERLOO 

Main Street Waterloo is sponsoring a variety of alternatives, including a coloring contest now through Oct. 31. Participants can pick up a coloring page at the office, 212 E. Fourth St., or at the website, https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org. The finished pages will be displayed in the office windows. Winners will be announced at noon Oct. 31.

A Scavenger Hunt will take place Oct. 26-31 in downtown Waterloo. Visit the Main Street Waterloo website for instructions and a list of items to locate.

Downtown businesses will decorate their windows Oct. 26-31 and offer selfie opportunities, and a virtual costume parade is planned Oct. 31. Submit a photo of a child or pet in costume at the website. The parade will be posted at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 on the Main Street Waterloo Facebook page. A virtual pumpkin carving/decorating contest is Oct. 31. Submit photos at the website. Voting will take place on the Facebook page from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

The final Waterloo Urban Farmer's Market for the season is from 9 a.m. to noon at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. 

CEDAR FALLS

Community Main Street and downtown merchants in Cedar Falls have canceled trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.  

But the city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween night, Oct. 31, along with guidelines for those who participate. Those who do not wish to participate should leave off their front lights. Trick-or-treaters should not visit homes without the front light on.

WAVERLY

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street program's annual Jack-O-Lantern Night for downtown trick-or-treating has been canceled. A virtual pumpkin carving contest will take place during the last week of October.  

However, the City of Waverly has set trick-or-treating hours from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, and requests that participants follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines. 

TRICK-OR-TREATING GUIDELINES

Although the Black Hawk County Health Department has recommended no trick-or-treating this year, they offer these guidelines for parents who plan to take their children trick-or-treating:

  • Trick-or-treat only with members of your household
  • Social distance appropriately; avoid large groups 
  • The CDC recommends masks for individuals over the age of 2, including outdoors, when social distancing is not possible, with the nose, mouth and chin covered.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently while out.
  • Place individually wrapped “grab-and-go” items at a location that allows for social distancing (such as the end of the driveway).
  • Do not hand out items directly to trick or treaters.
  • Do not leave out bowls of items or offer the same bowl to multiple people.
  • Anyone who is ill, has COVID-19 symptoms or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should not participate. 
