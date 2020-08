× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hager/65

GRUNDY CENTER—Lloyd and Norma Hager are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Lloyd Hager married Norma Bakker on August 19, 1955, in Grundy Center.

Their family includes Cyndi (Mark) Craigmile of Waukee, Randy (Maria) Hager of Grundy Center, Cathie Hager of Moberly, Mo., Cheryl (Mark) Klahsen of Hudson, Ron (Brenda) Hager of LaPorte City, Rich (Tammy) Hager of Commerce Twp., Mich., eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Mrs. Hager was a Homemaker for many years. Mr. Hager is a retired Farmer.

Cards can be sent to: 5311 Hyacinth Drive, #25, Cedar Falls, 50613.

