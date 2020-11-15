 Skip to main content
Hagenow/60
ANNIVERSARY

READLYN—Mr. and Mrs. Hagenow are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Larry Hagenow married Doris Thurm on November 13, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Mr. Hagenow retired from John Deere after 30 years, and Mrs. Hagenow is a retired cook from Wapsie Valley High School.

Their family includes three children; Paige (Troy) Kuethe of Geneseo, Ill., Penny (Jeff) Schmidt of Readlyn, and Tempest (KC) Hutcheson of Indianola, eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2306 Sable Ave., Readlyn, 50668.

