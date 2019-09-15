{{featured_button_text}}

Hagen/60

CHARLES CITY — David and Helen (Hallum) Hagen are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at their home, 709 Cedar St., Charles City 50616.

They were married Sept. 19, 1959, in Oakland Lutheran Church near Austin, Minn.

David retired from John Deere Tractor Works, Waterloo, and Helen retired from Bluhm’s Greenhouse.

Hosting the event will be their daughters, Cathy and John Draz of Knightdale, N.C., and Carol and Jay Powers of Georgetown, Texas. They also have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards are welcome. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at 709 Cedar St., Charles City 50616.

