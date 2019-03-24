The Black Hawk County 4-H program will be holding its 25th annual Omelet Breakfast fundraiser next Sunday, March 31, serving from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.
Proceeds support the 4-H program through camp scholarships, educational workshops, volunteer trainings and the county fair. The 4-H program works to develop life skills of youth with special emphasis on leadership, citizenship and communication.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Black Hawk County 4-H member or at the Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach.
The breakfast features made-to-order omelets, pork sausage, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, toast and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for youth age 6-10 and youth 5 and younger are free.
For more information about the omelet breakfast or the 4-H Program, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or contact the Black Hawk County Extension office at (319) 234-6811.
The 4-H program is open to all youth without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age or disability.
