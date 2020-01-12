4-H military care packages mailed
WATERLOO — Seventy-four military care packages have been mailed to Iowa soldiers deployed oversees.
Each care package was packed full of snacks, food, hygiene, reading and other materials soldiers often miss from home as a result of a 4-H service project.
Two Black Hawk County 4-H clubs solicited donations, raised funds to cover the cost of mailing the packages. Youth and community volunteers organized, inventoried and packed the donations while learning about customs and ways to support U.S. soldiers.
The Lincoln Links and Black Hawk Stars 4-H Clubs worked together along with friends and community members to serve a need they identified for care items soldiers miss most. These care packages will benefit men and women deployed from Waterloo, Hudson, Boone and surrounding communities with extras sent to share with everyone in the unit.
Any individual interested in joining the 4-H as a member or volunteer should contact the Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach Office, 3420 University Avenue, Suite B, Waterloo, call 234-6811 or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk.
