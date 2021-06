Gwen Heidt

OELWEIN-Gwen Heidt is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Gwen was born July 5, 1921, to Karl and Maude Fernald.

She was married to Iver Heidt for 56 years.

Iver and Gwen farmed in Sumner and Strawberry Point areas.

Her family includes: Janice (Jim) Manley, Roger (Rita) Heidt, Carol (Pete) Opitz, Steven Heidt, and Susan (Kent) Falck; along with six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Cards can be sent to: C/O Oelwein Health Care Center, 600 7th St. SE, Oelwein, 50662.

